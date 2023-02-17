Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jordan McEneff gave Derry City a first-half lead at Richmond Park

Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw in their League of Ireland opener with St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.

Last season's runners-up led through Jordan McEneff's deflected effort in the first half.

But a succession of Pat's corners led to the equaliser in the closing minutes in Inchicore.

A final touch off Joe Redmond is thought to have brought the sides level as both teams had to settle for a point in the first game of the season.

Derry dominated the early exchanges, with Ryan Graydon squandering a gilt-edged chance on 25 minutes when he was denied in an one-on-one situation by David Ndomosu.

Defender Redmond was then on hand to scrape debutant Ollie O'Neill's effort off the line.

Ruaidhri Higgins side eventually made the pressure tell, and took a deserved lead on the half hour mark through McEneff, as he surged forward and saw his deflected effort loop over Ndomosu.

Jamie McGonigle went close to doubling City's advantage, but again Ndomosu was on hand to thwart his effort.

The Candystripes would come to rue those missed chances in the second period as the home side salvaged a late point.

After a succession of corners, Redmond was on hand to equalise, bundling the ball over the line from close range.