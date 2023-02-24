Close menu
Championship
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th February 2023

  • CoventryCoventry City0SunderlandSunderland0
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00LutonLuton Town
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00HullHull City
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • ReadingReading15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00WatfordWatford
  • StokeStoke City15:00MillwallMillwall
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Sunderland3413111048361250
6Millwall32148104033750
7Luton32131183932750
8Watford33131194137450
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry331210113533246
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

