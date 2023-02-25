Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00WatfordWatford
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 13Lowe
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 10Sharp
  • 22Doyle
  • 23Osborn
  • 28McAtee
  • 36Jebbison

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 3M Gaspar
  • 22Porteous
  • 44Hoedt
  • 42Morris
  • 4Choudhury
  • 6Louza
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 11Koné
  • 15Cathcart
  • 21Araújo
  • 25Bacuna
  • 27Kabasele
  • 34Assombalonga
  • 35Okoye
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101148381049
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113733448
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport