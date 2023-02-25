Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 23Diaby
  • 3Cunningham
  • 6Lindsay
  • 44Potts
  • 18Ledson
  • 10Johnson
  • 2Fernández
  • 8Browne
  • 15Parrott
  • 28Cannon

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 7Delap
  • 11Brady
  • 14Storey
  • 17Onomah
  • 20Woodburn
  • 25Cornell

Wigan

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Amos
  • 32Hughes
  • 5Whatmough
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27Darikwa
  • 8Power
  • 22Tiéhi
  • 11McClean
  • 19Lang
  • 10Keane
  • 23Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 3Pearce
  • 4Naylor
  • 16Tilt
  • 25Sinani
  • 29Caulker
  • 30Aasgaard
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101148381049
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113733448
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

