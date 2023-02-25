Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

PrestonPreston North End15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Woodman
- 23Diaby
- 3Cunningham
- 6Lindsay
- 44Potts
- 18Ledson
- 10Johnson
- 2Fernández
- 8Browne
- 15Parrott
- 28Cannon
Substitutes
- 5Bauer
- 7Delap
- 11Brady
- 14Storey
- 17Onomah
- 20Woodburn
- 25Cornell
Wigan
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Amos
- 32Hughes
- 5Whatmough
- 2Nyambe
- 27Darikwa
- 8Power
- 22Tiéhi
- 11McClean
- 19Lang
- 10Keane
- 23Fletcher
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 3Pearce
- 4Naylor
- 16Tilt
- 25Sinani
- 29Caulker
- 30Aasgaard
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match report to follow.