Burnley v Huddersfield Town

BurnleyBurnley15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|33
|21
|10
|2
|64
|28
|36
|73
|2
|Sheff Utd
|32
|18
|7
|7
|54
|30
|24
|61
|3
|Middlesbrough
|33
|17
|6
|10
|56
|38
|18
|57
|4
|Blackburn
|33
|16
|4
|13
|35
|37
|-2
|52
|5
|Sunderland
|34
|13
|11
|10
|48
|36
|12
|50
|6
|Millwall
|32
|14
|8
|10
|40
|33
|7
|50
|7
|Luton
|32
|13
|11
|8
|39
|32
|7
|50
|8
|Watford
|33
|13
|11
|9
|41
|37
|4
|50
|9
|Norwich
|33
|14
|7
|12
|46
|37
|9
|49
|10
|Coventry
|33
|12
|10
|11
|35
|33
|2
|46
|11
|West Brom
|32
|12
|9
|11
|42
|36
|6
|45
|12
|Swansea
|33
|11
|9
|13
|46
|50
|-4
|42
|13
|Hull
|33
|11
|9
|13
|38
|47
|-9
|42
|14
|Preston
|32
|11
|9
|12
|28
|37
|-9
|42
|15
|Bristol City
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|41
|1
|41
|16
|Reading
|32
|12
|5
|15
|35
|47
|-12
|41
|17
|Stoke
|33
|11
|7
|15
|39
|40
|-1
|40
|18
|QPR
|33
|10
|9
|14
|34
|46
|-12
|39
|19
|Birmingham
|33
|10
|8
|15
|38
|45
|-7
|38
|20
|Rotherham
|33
|8
|12
|13
|36
|45
|-9
|36
|21
|Cardiff
|33
|9
|8
|16
|25
|36
|-11
|35
|22
|Huddersfield
|32
|8
|7
|17
|30
|43
|-13
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|33
|7
|10
|16
|32
|48
|-16
|31
|24
|Wigan
|32
|7
|10
|15
|29
|50
|-21
|31
