Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City12:30SunderlandSunderland
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 13Wilson
  • 16McNally
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Doyle
  • 45Palmer
  • 28Eccles
  • 38Hamer
  • 8Allen
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 27Bidwell
  • 7Norton-Cuffy

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 4Rose
  • 11Wilson-Esbrand
  • 18Maguire
  • 19Walker
  • 23Dabo
  • 24Godden

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 6Batth
  • 5Ballard
  • 42Alese
  • 25Michut
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 20Clarke
  • 10Roberts
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 12Bass
  • 13O'Nien
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 22Lihadji
  • 39Ekwah
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th February 2023

  • CoventryCoventry City12:30SunderlandSunderland
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00LutonLuton Town
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00HullHull City
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • ReadingReading15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00WatfordWatford
  • StokeStoke City15:00MillwallMillwall
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3313101048361249
9Norwich33147124637949
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport