Coventry City v Sunderland

CoventryCoventry City12:30SunderlandSunderland
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 13Wilson
- 16McNally
- 5McFadzean
- 3Doyle
- 45Palmer
- 28Eccles
- 38Hamer
- 8Allen
- 17Gyökeres
- 27Bidwell
- 7Norton-Cuffy
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 4Rose
- 11Wilson-Esbrand
- 18Maguire
- 19Walker
- 23Dabo
- 24Godden
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 6Batth
- 5Ballard
- 42Alese
- 25Michut
- 24Neil
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 10Roberts
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 12Bass
- 13O'Nien
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 21Pritchard
- 22Lihadji
- 39Ekwah
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report to follow.