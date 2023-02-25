Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 27Mbengue
  • 6Dann
  • 24Sarr
  • 23Hoilett
  • 10Ince
  • 8Hendrick
  • 20Casadei
  • 5McIntyre
  • 11Meite
  • 2Carroll

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 22Loum
  • 32Abbey

Blackpool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 34Thorniley
  • 31Nelson
  • 3Husband
  • 24Lyons
  • 2Connolly
  • 16Carey
  • 11Bowler
  • 29Garbutt
  • 19Lavery
  • 14Madine

Substitutes

  • 4Gabriel
  • 12Dougall
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25Rogers
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 28Patino
  • 32Grimshaw
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101149381149
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113734348
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

