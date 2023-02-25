Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City15:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Millwall

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sarkic
  • 20Sterling
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Fox
  • 28Laurent
  • 22Pearson
  • 9Brown
  • 18Smallbone
  • 23Celina
  • 11Gayle

Substitutes

  • 7Clucas
  • 8Baker
  • 13Bonham
  • 14Tymon
  • 15Thompson
  • 32Taylor
  • 45Lowe

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 16Shackleton
  • 23Saville
  • 39Honeyman
  • 10Flemming
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 6Evans
  • 11Malone
  • 18Leonard
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 45Drozd
  • 50Esse
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley332110264283673
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Blackburn33164133537-252
5Millwall32148104033750
6Luton32131183932750
7Watford33131194137450
8Sunderland3413101149381149
9Norwich33147124637949
10Coventry33139113734348
11West Brom32129114236645
12Swansea33119134650-442
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17Stoke33117153940-140
18QPR33109143446-1239
19Birmingham33108153845-738
20Rotherham33812133645-936
21Cardiff3398162536-1135
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool33710163248-1631
24Wigan32710152950-2131
