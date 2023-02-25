Stoke City v Millwall

StokeStoke City15:00MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sarkic
- 20Sterling
- 16Wilmot
- 6Jagielka
- 3Fox
- 28Laurent
- 22Pearson
- 9Brown
- 18Smallbone
- 23Celina
- 11Gayle
Substitutes
- 7Clucas
- 8Baker
- 13Bonham
- 14Tymon
- 15Thompson
- 32Taylor
- 45Lowe
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 15Cresswell
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 16Shackleton
- 23Saville
- 39Honeyman
- 10Flemming
- 21Voglsammer
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 4Hutchinson
- 6Evans
- 11Malone
- 18Leonard
- 33Bialkowski
- 45Drozd
- 50Esse
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.