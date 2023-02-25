West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Griffiths
- 2Furlong
- 4O'Shea
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 35Yokuslu
- 14Molumby
- 11Diangana
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 12Dike
Substitutes
- 1Button
- 6Ajayi
- 20Reach
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 22Albrighton
- 25Chalobah
- 29Gardner-Hickman
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 16Howson
- 30Hackney
- 21Forss
- 29Akpom
- 8McGree
- 10Archer
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 6Fry
- 7Barlaser
- 11A Ramsey
- 23Roberts
- 25Crooks
- 27Bola
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match report to follow.