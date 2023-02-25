Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 4Tucker
  • 33Jules
  • 22Lawrence
  • 42Maghoma
  • 6McEachran
  • 24Kaikai
  • 28Devoy
  • 12Leko
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 8Robson
  • 9Grigg
  • 11Holland
  • 14Johnson
  • 20Burns
  • 23Ravizzoli

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 34Clarke
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 15Burgess
  • 3Davis
  • 5Morsy
  • 30Humphreys
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 33Broadhead
  • 27Hirst

Substitutes

  • 9Ladapo
  • 11Harness
  • 19Jackson
  • 25Luongo
  • 29Edwards
  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

