Close menu
League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Doohan
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 23Cooper
  • 12Robson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 48Savage
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 11Garrick
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 4McGeouch
  • 14McCann
  • 17McAllister
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 24Thomas
  • 30Omotoye
  • 39Clarke

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 22Eyoma
  • 3Boyes
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 12Erhahon
  • 10Bishop
  • 24Roughan
  • 27Diamond
  • 18House
  • 11Shodipo

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 7Vernam
  • 9Plange
  • 21Sørensen
  • 29Wright
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC