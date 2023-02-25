Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley15:00DerbyDerby County
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144655-941
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163643-736
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC