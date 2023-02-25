Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144655-941
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163643-736
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

