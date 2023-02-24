Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United12:30Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 14Bate
  • 8Brannagan
  • 22Joseph
  • 11Browne
  • 30Wildschut
  • 10Baldock

Substitutes

  • 3Fleming
  • 17Henry
  • 20Konate
  • 21McGinty
  • 25Smyth
  • 27Goodrham
  • 39O'Donkor

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 5Quansah
  • 17Gibson
  • 7Sinclair
  • 22Bogarde
  • 15Coutts
  • 6Finley
  • 3Gordon
  • 10Collins
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 2Connolly
  • 8Ward
  • 19Anderson
  • 21Evans
  • 28Gibbons
  • 35Balcombe
  • 40Coburn
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

Saturday 25th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Charlton311010114543240
12Port Vale33117153347-1440
13Fleetwood32912113534139
14Exeter32109134243-139
15Lincoln City3081572931-239
16Bristol Rovers32108144455-1138
17Oxford Utd3399153641-536
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
