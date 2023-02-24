Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

Oxford UtdOxford United12:30Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Eastwood
- 2Long
- 5Moore
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 14Bate
- 8Brannagan
- 22Joseph
- 11Browne
- 30Wildschut
- 10Baldock
Substitutes
- 3Fleming
- 17Henry
- 20Konate
- 21McGinty
- 25Smyth
- 27Goodrham
- 39O'Donkor
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 5Quansah
- 17Gibson
- 7Sinclair
- 22Bogarde
- 15Coutts
- 6Finley
- 3Gordon
- 10Collins
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 2Connolly
- 8Ward
- 19Anderson
- 21Evans
- 28Gibbons
- 35Balcombe
- 40Coburn
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.