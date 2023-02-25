Exeter City v Cambridge United

ExeterExeter City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|31
|20
|8
|3
|58
|22
|36
|68
|2
|Plymouth
|32
|20
|8
|4
|57
|32
|25
|68
|3
|Ipswich
|32
|16
|12
|4
|60
|31
|29
|60
|4
|Bolton
|33
|17
|8
|8
|48
|24
|24
|59
|5
|Derby
|31
|16
|9
|6
|50
|25
|25
|57
|6
|Barnsley
|30
|17
|5
|8
|45
|27
|18
|56
|7
|Wycombe
|31
|16
|5
|10
|44
|29
|15
|53
|8
|Shrewsbury
|32
|14
|6
|12
|39
|34
|5
|48
|9
|Peterborough
|30
|15
|2
|13
|48
|38
|10
|47
|10
|Portsmouth
|30
|10
|12
|8
|37
|36
|1
|42
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|11
|8
|14
|46
|55
|-9
|41
|12
|Charlton
|31
|10
|10
|11
|45
|43
|2
|40
|13
|Port Vale
|33
|11
|7
|15
|33
|47
|-14
|40
|14
|Fleetwood
|32
|9
|12
|11
|35
|34
|1
|39
|15
|Exeter
|32
|10
|9
|13
|42
|43
|-1
|39
|16
|Lincoln City
|30
|8
|15
|7
|29
|31
|-2
|39
|17
|Oxford Utd
|34
|9
|9
|16
|36
|43
|-7
|36
|18
|Burton
|31
|9
|7
|15
|40
|58
|-18
|34
|19
|Cheltenham
|31
|9
|6
|16
|25
|40
|-15
|33
|20
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|10
|15
|33
|52
|-19
|31
|21
|Accrington
|30
|7
|9
|14
|26
|47
|-21
|30
|22
|MK Dons
|32
|8
|5
|19
|30
|51
|-21
|29
|23
|Cambridge
|32
|8
|5
|19
|26
|52
|-26
|29
|24
|Forest Green
|33
|5
|7
|21
|25
|63
|-38
|22
Eight Brits fight for survival in this adrenalin-fuelled competition, hosted by Jordan North
Navigate through joy, laughter and tears as Scarlett Moffatt gets behind the wheel
Get a first-hand insight into the life of Northern Ireland’s premier mixed martial artist
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.