Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eddie Howe's Newcastle need two more wins to guarantee qualification for the Champions League

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle remain without Sean Longstaff, though he is making good progress in his recovery from a foot problem, according to boss Eddie Howe.

Jacob Murphy is doubtful with a groin issue, while Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles are unavailable.

Brighton trio Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Solly March are still ruled out because of injury.

Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder are long-term absentees.

Head coach Roberto de Zerbi says goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was not in the matchday squad against Arsenal, will also not be involved on Thursday, explaining "he wants it this way, not me and not the club".

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's 2-1 victory at St James' Park last season is their only triumph in the 11 Premier League meetings between the sides.

Brighton have kept eight clean sheets versus the Magpies in the Premier League, more than against any other side.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe's team have conceded 31 Premier League goals this term, a joint low with Manchester City, but they have kept just one clean sheet in their past 15 top-flight fixtures.

Newcastle's next goal will be their 64th in the Premier League this season, which would be their best record since netting 74 in 2001-02.

The Magpies' total of 66 points is their highest in the top flight since ending third with 69 points in 2002-03.

They have won one of nine league fixtures against sides currently in the top six this season (D4, L4).

Newcastle have drawn 12 league games in 2022-23, their highest total in a campaign since sharing the points on 13 occasions in 2010-11.

Eddie Howe has lost one of his eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (W5, D2), winning all four home matches.

Callum Wilson has scored 17 top-flight goals this term, the most by a Newcastle player since Alan Shearer netted 22 in 2003-04.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Victory would ensure the Seagulls end at least seventh, their highest final position in a top-flight season, surpassing last year's ninth-place finish.

The Seagulls have won eight Premier League away matches in 2022-23, a figure bettered only by Arsenal and Manchester City.

They have failed to score in only one of their 17 away league fixtures this campaign, doing so in the 2-0 defeat at Brentford on 14 October.

Eight of Brighton's Premier League goals this term have been scored by teenagers. The last team to net more such goals in a season were Manchester United (11 in 2019-20).

Deniz Undav has scored three goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Brighton. He failed to net in any of his first 14 appearances in the division.

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team