Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has missed the last three games with a thigh injury

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are boosted by the news that top goalscorer Wilfried Zaha is back in training and could be involved.

James McArthur returns and Tyrick Mitchell may be available but Sam Johnstone has a calf injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will make changes following the Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

Joe Gomez was substituted with an injury during that game and could miss out, while Ibrahima Konate is back in training but might not be rushed back.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Do you remember when we used to call Liverpool the "mentality monsters"? They are almost the total opposite of that at the moment.

How on earth do you call them at the moment? They had a couple of positive Premier League results and started well against Real Madrid - but then they fell apart.

I am not saying sack Klopp, because he has been brilliant for them but if, as now seems likely, Liverpool don't win anything this season, he still needs a strong finish to the campaign.

It might help that they are facing Crystal Palace. It feels like it is very easy to get at Liverpool at the moment but I have covered a couple of Eagles games recently and they are not exactly the most creative or adventurous team going forward.

Part of me thinks Liverpool will nick the win, but then I remember them having to hang on against Newcastle's 10 men last week and I am not so sure they will do the same if Palace have 11.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won seven successive away league games against Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 22-6.

However, the Eagles could avoid defeat in both Premier League fixtures against the Reds in a season for the first time since 2014-15.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are without a win since New Year's Eve - a run of eight games in all competitions (D4, L4).

Palace have suffered four home league defeats this season, equalling their total for the whole of the previous campaign.

Their 17 goals conceded at home also equals their tally for the whole of 2021-22.

Each of their past five Premier League home defeats have come in London derbies.

The Eagles are the only team in the division yet to score a first-half goal in 2023.

Michael Olise has been involved in five of Palace's past seven league goals, scoring twice and laying on three assists.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost nine of their 17 away games in all competitions this season (W6, D2).

The Reds have kept consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, following a run of just one in their previous 10 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's team are yet to concede a Premier League goal from outside the penalty area this season.

Liverpool and Bournemouth are the only sides yet to be awarded a penalty in the Premier League this season.

Klopp has won all seven of his Premier League visits to Crystal Palace - a record for most away matches won by a manager without ever dropping points.

Mohamed Salah is two away from equalling Robbie Fowler's Liverpool record of 128 Premier League goals.

