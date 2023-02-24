Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has recovered from the knee complaint that prompted his substitution against Leeds last week

TEAM NEWS

Everton remain without Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of a hamstring problem and Nathan Patterson has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Amadou Onana has overcome a similar issue, while James Garner could return.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery reported no fresh injury concerns in his squad.

Diego Carlos is in the final stages of his recovery from a ruptured Achilles but is not expected to play.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

At home is where it is happening for Sean Dyche, who has won both his games at Goodison Park since taking charge at Everton. It's clear the backing they get there will play a big part if his side are going to stay up.

I don't think Everton will have it all their own way on Saturday, however. Aston Villa certainly had their moments against Arsenal last time out and can count themselves unlucky to lose that game as late as they did.

We know Everton will give everything they have got but Villa carry a threat and I definitely see them scoring. On that basis, I am going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 210th staging of the most-played fixture in English league history. Aston Villa lead by 78 wins to Everton's 76, with 55 draws.

Villa can equal their longest league winning streak against Everton of four matches, achieved most recently between 1996-98.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in all seven Premier League meetings since returning to the top flight in 2019 (W5, D2).

Everton

Everton are vying to earn a third win in only four league matches under Sean Dyche. They only won three times in 20 attempts under Frank Lampard this season.

Dyche can become the third manager to win each of his first three Premier League home games in charge of Everton, emulating David Unsworth (across two spells as caretaker manager) and Rafa Benítez.

The Toffees haven't scored more than once in any of their past 13 league and cup fixtures, totalling only eight goals during that run.

Neal Maupay has only managed one goal in his last 27 Premier League appearances and has faced Aston Villa six times without ever scoring.

Conor Coady celebrates his 30th birthday on the day of this game.

Aston Villa

Villa have suffered three consecutive league defeats, conceding 11 goals. They had only lost one of their first seven league games under Unai Emery.

The Villans can concede at least three goals in four straight top-flight matches for the first time since March 1966.

Emery is in danger of losing four top-flight fixtures in a row as a manager for the first time in his career.

The Spaniard won all three Premier League matches as Arsenal manager against Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Ollie Watkins can become the first player to score in five successive top-flight appearances for Villa since Paul Rideout from December 1984 to January 1985.

Ashley Young has made 199 Premier League appearances for Villa. Early in his career, he was a team-mate of Sean Dyche at Watford.

