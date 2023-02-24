Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester are monitoring James Maddison, who is managing a ongoing knee problem

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's James Maddison, who has been managing a knee injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.

Defenders Ryan Bertrand and Jonny Evans remain out with respective knee and thigh injuries.

Arsenal's top scorer Bukayo Saka is fit and midfielder Thomas Partey, who has missed the last two matches with a thigh problem, could feature.

Gabriel Jesus is making good progress after his World Cup knee injury but it is still too soon for a return.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester are in a relegation scrap, which is hard to understand when you consider the attacking talent they have got.

The Foxes' issue is that they are so brittle at the back, which is why I think there will be goals in this game and also why I am going to back Arsenal to win it.

I want to see a title race and I loved the way the Gunners found a way of getting the three points against Villa last week after trailing twice. They really showed their mettle and it must have been a huge boost to their confidence.

Now they have to back it up with another win here but I do feel their trip to King Power Stadium will be more straightforward. They will have plenty of chances, because their forwards will be able to get at the Foxes' backline.

Prediction: 1-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester could lose five consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time in 91 years.

Arsenal are vying to win three consecutive away league fixtures against the Foxes for the first time since 1925.

The Gunners have won each of their last three away matches against Leicester in all competitions.

Leicester City

Leicester have earned just 12 points from a possible 33 at home this season - only bottom side Southampton have a worse record in the Premier League.

The Foxes have scored 23 first-half goals this season but have conceded a league-high 23 in the second half.

Brendan Rodgers' side are the only team not to have kept a Premier League clean sheet since the World Cup.

Leicester have lost five Premier League games from winning positions this season, more than any other side.

Jamie Vardy has scored a career-high 11 Premier League goals against Arsenal. However, he has scored just once in 23 league appearances this season.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won five of their past six away games in the Premier League.

The Gunners have the best away record in the top flight - their tally of 28 points is seven more than any other team.

Arsenal have already matched last season's final tally of nine away wins in the Premier League.

They have conceded the opening goal in four of their last five league fixtures.

Victory over Aston Villa last weekend was the fourth league game this season they have won from behind - no side has fared better.

Bukayo Saka has been involved in 49 Premier League goals for Arsenal, with 26 goals and 23 assists. The 21-year-old could become the youngest player to reach 50 goal involvements since Cesc Fabregas in 2008.

