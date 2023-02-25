Close menu
National League
YorkYork City15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: LNER Community Stadium, England

York City v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 24Ellis
  • 12Whittle
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 3Crookes
  • 4Kouogun
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 8Dyson
  • 19Pybus
  • 27Duku
  • 14John-Lewis

Substitutes

  • 9Forde
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 16Hancox
  • 18Whitley
  • 28Duckworth

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 32Staunton
  • 16Law
  • 26Bevan
  • 24Cooper
  • 7Worthington
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Young

Substitutes

  • 3Reckord
  • 8D'Ath
  • 9Fisher
  • 17Johnson
  • 27Oluwabori
Referee:
Edward Duckworth

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC