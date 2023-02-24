Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|25
|13
|5
|7
|49
|34
|15
|44
|2
|Dundee
|24
|12
|6
|6
|40
|27
|13
|42
|3
|Ayr
|25
|11
|7
|7
|46
|32
|14
|40
|4
|Morton
|24
|10
|7
|7
|35
|28
|7
|37
|5
|Partick Thistle
|24
|11
|3
|10
|43
|38
|5
|36
|6
|Raith Rovers
|26
|9
|8
|9
|33
|33
|0
|35
|7
|Inverness CT
|25
|8
|8
|9
|35
|37
|-2
|32
|8
|Cove Rangers
|25
|6
|8
|11
|32
|51
|-19
|26
|9
|Hamilton
|25
|6
|6
|13
|24
|41
|-17
|24
|10
|Arbroath
|25
|4
|10
|11
|24
|40
|-16
|22
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
As a pivotal weekend looms in the Scottish Premiership relegation battle, BBC Scotland crunches the numbers behind the fight to avoid the drop.
Dundee United have lost five consecutive games and are bottom of the Scottish Premiership. Can Liam Fox arrest their slide before it's too late?
Rachel Corsie and Leanne Crichton hear from Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, who discusses her dream move to Spain.
BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English marvels in Finn Russell's contribution to Scotland's impressive Six Nations surge.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland