Peterhead v Kelty Hearts

PeterheadPeterhead15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|24
|15
|8
|1
|40
|16
|24
|53
|2
|Falkirk
|24
|14
|6
|4
|48
|26
|22
|48
|3
|Airdrieonians
|25
|11
|7
|7
|49
|36
|13
|40
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|25
|12
|3
|10
|47
|38
|9
|39
|5
|Alloa
|25
|11
|6
|8
|41
|35
|6
|39
|6
|Montrose
|25
|9
|8
|8
|37
|35
|2
|35
|7
|Queen of Sth
|25
|9
|5
|11
|38
|41
|-3
|32
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|25
|9
|5
|11
|30
|35
|-5
|32
|9
|Clyde
|25
|3
|5
|17
|26
|49
|-23
|14
|10
|Peterhead
|25
|2
|5
|18
|12
|57
|-45
|11