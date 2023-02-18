VAR has been active in Scotland since October

VAR controversies in Scotland are down to "interpretation" of the rules rather than the technology itself, says former Scottish FA referee head Hugh Dallas.

A number of handball penalty decisions have made headlines since VAR was introduced in Scotland in October.

Dallas says it is "the most difficult law to interpret" and stresses VAR is in its infancy in the Premiership.

"They've brought it on very quickly. In England, they ran it offline for two years before introducing it," he said.

"We've had very little issue with the actual VAR. The issue seems to have been the interpretation of the laws of the game.

"The handball law 12 is the most difficult to interpret and unfortunately every time they try to change it tweak it, it creates another problem. It's very, very difficult to get a room [of referees] who will all agree in a controversial decision.

"You'll split a room easily - whether the arm is out, is it too far out, has it made the body bigger, is the arm above the shoulder, is it in a natural position for that action?

"All these things have to be taken into consideration before the referee on the field can make that split decision."

Dallas, now a Uefa referee officer, believes VAR will be most valuable when used to address "clear and obvious errors".

"These are the early stages of VAR, referees are still finding their feet with it," Dallas told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "It won't solve all the issues because referees will have a different opinion on what they see and what you see.

"In Uefa, our guidelines are clear to only get involved in clear and obvious errors. As soon as you raise the bar higher what happens there is you'll get more interpretation, more opinion. If it's not clear and obvious, don't get involved.

"I don't know what they've been told in Scotland at all. Considering that VAR is in its early stages, clear and obvious would definitely help the referees, for sure."

And Dallas does not believe officials explaining their decisions after games is viable.

"It wouldn't be a statement, it would then end up a discussion," he said. "The managers know the mistakes have been made. Does apologising replace the points, take them further up the league? No, I'm afraid it doesn't."

Rangers had a VAR-awarded penalty given against them in last week's Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle and Ibrox manager Michael Beale agrees the rule, rather than the technology, is the issue.

"We all wanted it," said the Englishman. "If we're not happy with some of the rules, we should talk about the rules and stay off the referees. If we're not happy with one or two things, certainly around handballs, we need to look at the rule."