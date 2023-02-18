Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcelo made three appearances for Olympiakos in the Europa League this season

Brazilian left-back Marcelo has terminated his Olympiakos contract after five months with the Greek club.

He was reported to have signed a one-year deal in September, with the option of a further year.

The 34-year-old made 10 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions for Olympiakos this season.

"I have lived unforgettable moments in Greece. Piraeus and its people have all my heart," Marcelo said on social media.

"This won't be my last time in this amazing country. I can only express gratitude for wearing the Olympiakos jersey. Even though the brief stay, the experience and the friends I made there will be forever marked in my life."

Marcelo joined Olympiakos after leaving Real Madrid as the most decorated player in the club's history, winning 25 trophies in 15 years.

"The entire Olympiakos family would like to thank Marcelo," the Greek Super League side posted on social media.

"The time he stayed with us was brief but enough to create everlasting bonds. He knows that in Greece, in Piraeus he will always have friends."