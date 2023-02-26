Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Liam Fox departs with Dundee United bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Liam Fox has left his role as Dundee United head coach after five months by mutual consent following Saturday's humiliating defeat by Ross County.

Fox, who stepped up from assistant to replace Jack Ross in September, had been in permanent charge for just 22 matches, winning just six and drawing three.

Saturday's 4-0 defeat, their sixth in a row, leaves United bottom of the Scottish Premiership, four points behind Ross County and Kilmarnock albeit with a game in hand.

American owner Mark Ogren said last week there were "no plans to make immediate changes", but before leaving Scotland on Sunday, he acted after United fans in Dingwall angrily chanted for him, sporting director Tony Asghar and Fox all to leave.

"The board would like to thank Liam for all his efforts and professionalism," a club statement read.

"An announcement as to a new head coach will be made in the near future and we will make no further statement at this time."

Now United are looking for a third manager of the season after Ross lasted just seven games, including a 9-0 embarrassment against Celtic and a 7-0 thrashing by AZ Alkmaar in Europe.