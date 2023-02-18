Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi was sent off after his side's loss to Fulham

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says he "lost time" to prepare his team before Saturday's defeat by Fulham because of a meeting about refereeing.

De Zerbi was sent off by referee Darren England in the tunnel after the game for complaining about the meeting.

He told BBC Sport: "I told the referee that I lost time in the meeting with his boss this week. Nothing more."

The Italian said he had complained about the standard of Premier League officials.

"I lost time and lost time in my work and my job because I think the level of refereeing in the Premier League is very bad," the Seagulls boss told Sky Sports.

"To progress we have to be with a different attitude. The referee today wasn't in [a] good attitude. But it's not a problem, I didn't say any bad words, but I told him my opinion."

He said his meeting this week with PGMOL chief Webb would be his last: "I lost time. I lost time in my work to prepare my team. It was the last time I will have a meeting."

De Zerbi did not raise any specific concerns about refereeing decisions during his side's defeat and instead focused on the "attitude" of the officials.

"I'm not frustrated but it's my opinion about the referee," he added.

"When I speak about referees I speak about in terms of attitude. He was not very clear in his attitude.

"I don't want to explain more but I wanted to explain my red card."