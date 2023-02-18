Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United have won only three of their past 15 League One matches

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says he still believes he can "get the club out of League One" despite a sixth defeat from seven games leaving them in 17th place.

His side's 1-0 defeat by Cambridge United left them seven points off the drop zone and 20 off the top six with 13 games still to play this season.

"The results are horrific but this isn't about me as a manager," he said.

"it's about us as a football club, and how we move forward."

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford, he continued: "I know the things that need to be done and I still believe that I will get this football club out of League One.

"I know what needs to happen, we know where we've gone wrong, and we will make sure that we make it right."

Oxford have won only three of their past 15 league matches and have slowly slid down the table, with Saturday's defeat capping off a miserable start to 2023.

Since the turn of the year, the club have taken seven points from a possible 30, fuelling speculation over his future with the club.

"I can promise you that things are changing," he added.

"If they [club board] make a decision [about my future] it is out of my control.

"Will I look back at my time here as successful? Yes 100%.

"Consistent cup runs, playoff campaigns, this is just a bad year in my tenure and I take responsibility for that."