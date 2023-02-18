Match ends, Nice 0, Reims 0.
Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as his Reims side played out a goalless draw with Nice.
Balogun, the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season, was brought down in the penalty area shortly after the restart.
But his spot-kick was kept out by Schmeichel, and the forward was unable to convert the rebound.
Nice created the majority of chances, and stayed seventh in Ligue 1, four points ahead of Reims in 10th.
Balogun has scored 15 league goals this season, including five in his past four games before Saturday's fixture.
Line-ups
Nice
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 23LotombaBooked at 45mins
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26Bard
- 16RamseySubstituted forNdayishimiyeat 76'minutes
- 28Boudaoui
- 19ThuramSubstituted forRosarioat 90'minutes
- 24LabordeSubstituted forBouananiat 76'minutes
- 9MoffiSubstituted forBarkleyat 90'minutes
- 10DiopSubstituted forBrahimiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Rosario
- 11Barkley
- 14Brahimi
- 21Beka Beka
- 33Mendy
- 35Bouanani
- 37Belahyane
- 55Ndayishimiye
- 77Boulhendi
Reims
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 94Diouf
- 32Foket
- 43KeitaSubstituted forBusiat 71'minutes
- 5Abdelhamid
- 25De Smet
- 21Matusiwa
- 17LopyBooked at 87mins
- 39Ito
- 70FlipsSubstituted forCajusteat 61'minutes
- 11MaolidaSubstituted forvan Bergenat 61'minutes
- 29BalogunSubstituted forSierhuisat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Doumbia
- 4Busi
- 8Cajuste
- 9Sierhuis
- 10Zeneli
- 19van Bergen
- 48Koeberle
- 49Atangana Edoa
- 96Olliero
- Referee:
- Marc Bollengier
- Attendance:
- 18,102
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 0, Reims 0.
Ross Barkley (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
Attempt blocked. Billal Brahimi (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Nice. Ross Barkley replaces Terem Moffi.
Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Khéphren Thuram.
Substitution, Reims. Kaj Sierhuis replaces Folarin Balogun.
Attempt missed. Junya Ito (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Foket.
Dion Lopy (Reims) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dion Lopy (Reims).
Hand ball by Hicham Boudaoui (Nice).
Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jens Cajuste (Reims).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dion Lopy (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Maxime Busi.
Attempt missed. Mitchell van Bergen (Reims) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Junya Ito with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jordan Lotomba (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Billal Brahimi following a corner.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Thomas Foket.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Yunis Abdelhamid.