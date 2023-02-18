Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as his Reims side played out a goalless draw with Nice.

Balogun, the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season, was brought down in the penalty area shortly after the restart.

But his spot-kick was kept out by Schmeichel, and the forward was unable to convert the rebound.

Nice created the majority of chances, and stayed seventh in Ligue 1, four points ahead of Reims in 10th.

Balogun has scored 15 league goals this season, including five in his past four games before Saturday's fixture.