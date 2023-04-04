Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Shandon Baptiste (left), who was sent off against Leicester last month, is available once again for Brentford

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in contention after missing Sunday's defeat at Newcastle through illness.

Christian Eriksen has resumed training but is not ready to return, while Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton, Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho remain unavailable.

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste returns after completing a suspension.

This game comes too soon for Vitaly Janelt, who is back in training after a knee injury.

Frank Onyeka is ruled out by a minor hamstring issue, while Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter are also ruled out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I called Newcastle's win over Manchester United on Sunday correctly, and I do think Erik ten Hag's side are fading.

They are still without suspended midfielder Casemiro for another two games including this one, and they really miss him.

Brentford smashed United at the start of the season and they still carry a goal threat now.

I think the Bees will score again this time too, but United are usually better when they are at Old Trafford and I am going with them to edge it.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v A Town Called Malice star Jack Rowan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won each of their last three home league games against Brentford - a sequence spanning 84 years - scoring a total of 10 goals and conceding just one.

The Bees won this fixture 4-0 in August so are vying to complete a league double against United for the first time since the 1936-37 season.

Manchester United

United have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League home games (W14, D7), and are unbeaten in 12 such fixtures since losing to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.

The Red Devils have lost four of their eight Premier League games without Casemiro in 2022-23, compared to three of 19 when he has played.

Marcus Rashford has scored 18 home goals in all competitions this season - the most by a player at Old Trafford in a single campaign since Wayne Rooney netted 19 in 2011-12.

Bruno Fernandes has assisted 49 goals in all competitions for Manchester United, more than twice as many as any team-mate since his debut for the club in February 2020.

Brentford

Brentford's 1-0 defeat at Everton last month is their only loss in their last 16 top-flight games (W7, D8).

The Bees have drawn 13 Premier League matches this season, more than any other side.

Thomas Frank's team lost all five of their midweek league games last term but are unbeaten in three such matches in the current campaign, drawing with Crystal Palace and Chelsea before beating Southampton.

Brentford, who won 2-1 at Manchester City in November, are vying to become the first London side to win away to both Manchester clubs in the same league season since Arsenal in 1990-91.

Ivan Toney has scored 17 Premier League goals this season; only one Brentford player has ever scored more in a top-flight campaign, with Dave McCulloch doing so three times (26 in 1935-36, 31 in 1936-37, 26 in 1937-38).

