FAW Women's Cup: Cardiff City and Briton Ferry through to final
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Cardiff City and Briton Ferry Llansawel will meet in the FAW Women's Cup final following semi-final victories.
In a repeat of last season's final, holders City beat Cardiff Met 2-0 courtesy of two Rhianne Oakley goals.
Briton Ferry secured their place in the final for the first time with a 3-0 win over Aberystwyth Town.
Lowri Baker gave Briton Ferry a first-half lead before second-half goals from Megan Kearle and Fleur Jenkins sealed the win.