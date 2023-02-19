Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City and Briton Ferry Llansawel will meet in the FAW Women's Cup final following semi-final victories.

In a repeat of last season's final, holders City beat Cardiff Met 2-0 courtesy of two Rhianne Oakley goals.

Briton Ferry secured their place in the final for the first time with a 3-0 win over Aberystwyth Town.

Lowri Baker gave Briton Ferry a first-half lead before second-half goals from Megan Kearle and Fleur Jenkins sealed the win.