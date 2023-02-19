Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Grant McCann, Stuart Kettlewell and Ian Holloway have all been interviewed by Motherwell

Motherwell expect to appoint a new manager this week, with Grant McCann, Ian Holloway and caretaker boss Stuart Kettlewell the last three contenders.

Steven Hammell left the manager's role following last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat by Raith Rovers.

Lead development coach Kettlewell, 38, oversaw the midweek win over St Mirren and the former Ross County manager took charge of Sunday's meeting with Hearts as the Fir Park club look to put further daylight between them and the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder McCann, 42, has had three spells in charge of Peterborough United, and has also managed Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Englishman Holloway, 59, has also managed exclusively in England at Bristol Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Plymouth, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall and, most recently, Grimsby.

Speaking before the game with Hearts, Kettlewell insisted his best chance of getting the job permanently was to shine as caretaker.

"I have sat there in front of chairmen and board members with presentations and Powerpoints and sometimes I think it is a load of nonsense," he tells BBC Scotland.

"I always think it's more important to get your boots on the ground and get a reaction from the players. I have a great deal of faith in this group of players."