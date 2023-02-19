Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Lille 3.
Neymar was carried off on a stretcher before Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute winner as Paris St-Germain gained an incredible win over Lille.
PSG had been 2-0 ahead and 3-2 behind after goals from Lille's Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba transformed the match.
Kylian Mbappe, who opened the scoring, grabbed his second in the 87th minute to give PSG hope of victory.
Messi then won it in dramatic fashion with a 22-yard free-kick.
Despite the win, PSG's main concern will be for Brazil forward Neymar after the 31-year-old, a goalscorer in the first half, was kicked on his calf and then went over badly on his right ankle five minutes into the second half.
He looked in great pain with his hands over his face as he was carried off at the Parc des Princes.
PSG end three-game losing run in dramatic style
The result means PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, although second-placed Marseille will cut the gap to five if they win at mid-table Toulouse later on Sunday (19:45 GMT).
PSG came into this match on a three-game losing run following a 2-1 loss to Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup, a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Monaco and a 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
But they looked in complete control against Lille and were 2-0 ahead after only 17 minutes.
Mbappe showed great skill to jink past Tiago Djalo and Diakite to score the first goal, before Neymar doubled the advantage, scoring from a rebound after Vitinha's effort bounced off goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.
But Lille, beaten 7-1 at home by PSG in August, pulled one back through Diakite's 24th-minute glancing header.
PSG had already lost left-back Nuno Mendes to injury before Neymar was carried off.
David's penalty, following a foul by Marco Verratti, made it 2-2 and Bamba's powerful strike put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute.
However, Lille could not hang on. Mbappe hit a low shot into the corner with three minutes of normal time to go for his 15th Ligue 1 goal of the season, before Messi's late winner provided the final piece of drama in this seven-goal thriller.
PSG are next in action on 26 February, when they play title rivals Marseille away from home.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 29PembéléSubstituted forSolerat 75'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 31'minutes
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 75'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 56mins
- 8RuizSubstituted forDaniloat 75'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forEkitikeat 51'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
Lille
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Chevalier
- 18DiakitéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGudmundssonat 67'minutes
- 6José FonteSubstituted forYoroat 14'minutes
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 22Weah
- 21AndréBooked at 90mins
- 28André Gomes
- 7BambaBooked at 64mins
- 20GomesSubstituted forVirginiusat 88'minutes
- 10CabellaSubstituted forQuomah Balebaat 88'minutes
- 9DavidBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 4de Souza Ribeiro
- 5Gudmundsson
- 8Martin
- 15Yoro
- 16Jakubech
- 23Zhegrova
- 25Costil
- 26Virginius
- 35Quomah Baleba
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Lille 3.
Post update
Foul by Alan Virginius (Lille).
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Lille 3. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Benjamin André (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by André Gomes (Lille).
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Baleba (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan David.
Booking
Jonathan David (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Benjamin André (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Alan Virginius replaces Angel Gomes.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Carlos Baleba replaces Rémy Cabella.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Lille 3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Post update
Angel Gomes (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonathan David (Lille) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.