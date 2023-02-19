Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain4LilleLille3

Paris St-Germain 4-3 Lille: Neymar carried off before Lionel Messi scores winner

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar is carried off on a stretcher during PSG's match with Lille
Neymar has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals this season and contributed another 10 assists

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher before Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute winner as Paris St-Germain gained an incredible win over Lille.

PSG had been 2-0 ahead and 3-2 behind after goals from Lille's Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba transformed the match.

Kylian Mbappe, who opened the scoring, grabbed his second in the 87th minute to give PSG hope of victory.

Messi then won it in dramatic fashion with a 22-yard free-kick.

Despite the win, PSG's main concern will be for Brazil forward Neymar after the 31-year-old, a goalscorer in the first half, was kicked on his calf and then went over badly on his right ankle five minutes into the second half.

He looked in great pain with his hands over his face as he was carried off at the Parc des Princes.

PSG end three-game losing run in dramatic style

The result means PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, although second-placed Marseille will cut the gap to five if they win at mid-table Toulouse later on Sunday (19:45 GMT).

PSG came into this match on a three-game losing run following a 2-1 loss to Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup, a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Monaco and a 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

But they looked in complete control against Lille and were 2-0 ahead after only 17 minutes.

Mbappe showed great skill to jink past Tiago Djalo and Diakite to score the first goal, before Neymar doubled the advantage, scoring from a rebound after Vitinha's effort bounced off goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

But Lille, beaten 7-1 at home by PSG in August, pulled one back through Diakite's 24th-minute glancing header.

PSG had already lost left-back Nuno Mendes to injury before Neymar was carried off.

David's penalty, following a foul by Marco Verratti, made it 2-2 and Bamba's powerful strike put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute.

However, Lille could not hang on. Mbappe hit a low shot into the corner with three minutes of normal time to go for his 15th Ligue 1 goal of the season, before Messi's late winner provided the final piece of drama in this seven-goal thriller.

PSG are next in action on 26 February, when they play title rivals Marseille away from home.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 29PembéléSubstituted forSolerat 75'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 31'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 75'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 56mins
  • 8RuizSubstituted forDaniloat 75'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forEkitikeat 51'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 14Bernat
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Lille

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Chevalier
  • 18DiakitéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGudmundssonat 67'minutes
  • 6José FonteSubstituted forYoroat 14'minutes
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 22Weah
  • 21AndréBooked at 90mins
  • 28André Gomes
  • 7BambaBooked at 64mins
  • 20GomesSubstituted forVirginiusat 88'minutes
  • 10CabellaSubstituted forQuomah Balebaat 88'minutes
  • 9DavidBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 4de Souza Ribeiro
  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 8Martin
  • 15Yoro
  • 16Jakubech
  • 23Zhegrova
  • 25Costil
  • 26Virginius
  • 35Quomah Baleba
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLille
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home10
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away19

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th February 2023

  • PSGParis Saint Germain4LilleLille3
  • BrestBrest0MonacoMonaco1
  • LorientLorient2AjaccioAjaccio0
  • RennesRennes1ClermontClermont0
  • TroyesTroyes0MontpellierMontpellier0
  • LensLens16:05NantesNantes
  • ToulouseToulouse19:45MarseilleMarseille

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG24183359233657
2Monaco24155452302250
3Marseille23154445202549
4Lens23137335181746
5Rennes24134743281543
6Lille24125743311241
7Lorient2411673735239
8Nice2410863021938
9Lyon2410593627935
10Reims2471343026434
11Toulouse239593939032
12Clermont2486102432-830
13Nantes2361072426-228
14Montpellier2473143445-1124
15Strasbourg2449112942-1321
16Brest2448122439-1520
17Troyes2448123352-1920
18Ajaccio2453161844-2618
19Auxerre2446142148-2718
20Angers2424182050-3010
View full French Ligue 1 table

