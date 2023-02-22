Accrington Stanley v Bolton Wanderers

AccringtonAccrington Stanley20:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Everton U21
|3
|1
|2
|0
|10
|4
|6
|6
|2
|Morecambe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|3
|Harrogate
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|4
|Hartlepool
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Port Vale
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|9
|2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|3
|Stockport
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Shrewsbury
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Salford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|7
|2
|Accrington
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Rochdale
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|5
|4
|Liverpool U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Barnsley
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Doncaster
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|4
|Newcastle United U21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Colchester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|2
|Charlton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Gillingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|4
|Brighton and Hove Albion U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wimbledon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|7
|2
|Portsmouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|3
|Crawley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|5
|4
|Aston Villa U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|MK Dons
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Cheltenham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|West Ham United U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|Walsall
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stevenage
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|9
|2
|Peterborough
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Wycombe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|4
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur U21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|3
|Crystal Palace U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Swindon
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Newport
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|Exeter
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Southampton U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Sutton United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Oxford Utd
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Leyton Orient
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|1
|7
|6
|2
|Arsenal U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Cambridge
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|Northampton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0
