Viaplay Cup final: Can you name Rangers & Celtic XIs from 2019 showpiece?

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Rangers v Celtic in 2019
Viaplay Cup final: Rangers v Celtic
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Sunday's Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic will be just the second Old Firm cup final derby in a decade.

It perhaps doesn't feel like less than three-and-a-half years since that showpiece occasions, which Celtic won 1-0, but how well do you remember it?

Can you recall the Celtic full-back who was dismissed? The goalkeeper who saved a penalty? And sole Rangers player from their XI who has since left the club? You've got four minutes...

Can you name the starting line-ups from the last time Celtic and Rangers met in the Scottish League Cup final in 2019?

