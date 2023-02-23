Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

(From left to right) Lauren James, Alex Greenwood and Katie Robinson all impressed during the tournament for England

England successfully defended their Arnold Clark Cup title and learned plenty in preparation for this summer's World Cup.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has choices to make when selecting her starting XI, the youngsters have improved squad depth and the unbeaten run now stands at 29 matches.

So what else did the Lionesses learn as they prepare for the World Cup in five months' time?

James must start at World Cup

Lauren James has made seven appearances for England's senior team

Chelsea forward Lauren James, 21, was the standout performer at the Arnold Clark Cup.

She scored in the opening victory over South Korea, picked up an assist from the bench against Italy and was named player of the tournament after tormenting Belgium in the final match.

A year ago, James was struggling for minutes at Chelsea and was not even considered for selection at Euro 2022 - now she must go to the World Cup and is set for a starring role.

"She is a generational talent. You don't see players like Lauren James come around very often," said former England striker Eniola Aluko on ITV.

"She's such a joy to watch. An impact player, who hasn't played 90 minutes in every game but has definitely made an impact and fully deserves the player of the tournament award."

Who will play number nine?

Rachel Daly (left) and Alessia Russo (right) both scored during the tournament

One of the big takeaways of the Arnold Clark Cup was the role of Aston Villa's Rachel Daly.

She was used as a left-back throughout England's Euro success and has played at full-back under Wiegman as well as former boss Phil Neville.

But after scoring 10 goals in 13 matches for Villa in the Women's Super League this season, calls for her to start up front were hard to ignore for Wiegman - and Daly did not disappoint.

She scored two crucial goals in a narrow 2-1 win over Italy when she started in attack, coming on as a substitute for regular number nine Alessia Russo in the other two matches, also making an impact.

It means Wiegman has a selection headache up front, while Tottenham's Beth England, who has scored four in five matches since moving to north London, did not even make the cut for Arnold Clark Cup selection.

"You can't ignore Daly's form at Aston Villa. She plays there week in, week out as a striker - she's scoring goals and she's creating a lot for her team," former England defender Gilly Flaherty told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You can't discount Beth England to come back into the mix as well. It's fantastic that England don't just have one centre-forward, there's a few options."

A midfield place is up for grabs

Midfielder Jordan Nobbs joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in the January transfer window

England's midfield remains highly competitive.

Wiegman did not change her midfield trio - or entire starting XI - during the Euros, but there may be a spot in the squad for several players to challenge for.

Injury to Chelsea's Fran Kirby meant a late call-up for Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs, but she made just one substitute appearance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Manchester United captain Katie Zelem, who just missed out on selection for Euro 2022, came off the bench against Italy and South Korea to play 45 minutes in each.

And there was a substitute appearance from Manchester City's Laura Coombs against South Korea - her first in an England shirt in eight years.

With Kirby still to return and those three having all appeared at the Arnold Clark Cup, there is a decision to be made on who Wiegman takes to the World Cup in July.

"Laura Coombs came into midfield to see what that balance was like and I was pretty happy with that," said Wiegman, when asked about selection issues.

"I'm not surprised, but it just confirmed that the competition is really going on."

England future is bright

Brighton winger Katie Robinson started the 2-1 victory over Italy

One of the biggest highlights of the tournament was seeing the impact of England's young players.

James was undoubtedly England's best player but there were full debuts for Brighton's Katie Robinson, 20, and Manchester City's Jess Park, 21, on loan at Everton, in the 2-1 win over Italy.

Robinson was particularly impressive, playing with "freedom" and picking up an assist, while Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier also started at right-back.

"There are a lot of young players that haven't had that much experience with England so this was a perfect chance for them," former England captain Steph Houghton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The likes of Lauren James haven't got much international experience, but she's having a great season with Chelsea and she's got to go and prove it on the international stage now."

Greenwood can be relied upon in defence

Alex Greenwood came on as a substitute in five of England's six matches at Euro 2022

With Daly impressing up front, it has opened the door for a starting role at left-back.

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood, who has been in excellent form with her club, had to settle for five substitute appearances at Euro 2022 despite featuring heavily for England in the build-up.

She was given plenty of game time at the Arnold Clark Cup though, starting all three matches at centre-back or left-back, and was particularly strong in the opening victory over South Korea.

It means she is now in a good position to seal her place in Wiegman's starting XI for the World Cup.

"I'm really enjoying playing for England," said Greenwood after the 4-0 win against South Korea.

"We have so players who can play and not just in one role, but more than one. It's only going to benefit us for the summer.

"For me personally it's about whatever role I'm asked to do, doing it as best I can. Everyone will be asked to do different roles at some point and that's really important for the team."