Dave Cormack says it was a shock to find out he required surgery

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is to undergo open heart surgery, leaving incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to lead the search for a new manager.

Burrows will switch from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell after their trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Coach Barry Robson has been in charge of the team as interim boss for three games after Jim Goodwin's dismissal.

Cormack says "I'll be able to take the time I need to rest and recover" while Burrows looks to appoint a successor.

"Alan will pick up the early work done so far on appointing a new manager and lead the process on behalf of the board," the United States-based businessman told Aberdeen's website.

Cormack, who the club expect to "make a full recovery", underwent medical tests on his return to the USA earlier this month.

"Having struggled with high cholesterol, I had a heart calcium test performed," he said. "Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries.

"I am thankful that this was caught in time and I'll undergo triple heart bypass surgery this week."

"I want to take this opportunity to thank fellow Dons fans for their incredible support home and away and to reaffirm my commitment to the club we all love."

Burrows admitted it was an emotional moment as he witnessed Motherwell beat Heart of Midlothian 2-0 in his last home game as chief executive on Sunday and that it would be "a huge wrench" to leave his local club.

"On the flip side of that, I am going to a club in Aberdeen who are a big club, a club with huge amount of ambition, a huge history - and hopefully a huge future as well," he told BBC Scotland.

"Where the emotion really beats you up is match days. Going to Aberdeen, it will maybe not be the same emotional attachment, but I am hoping that will be a positive thing.

"I am hoping that I can operate and manage and work from a point of view of objectivity rather than it being sometimes hugely emotional, like this football club is to me."