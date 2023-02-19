Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona2CádizCádiz0

Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz: Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski score in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski scores Barcelona's second goal against Cadiz at the Nou Camp
Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in La Liga on 15 goals, four clear of Karim Benzema and Joselu

Barcelona re-established their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga thanks to a routine win over struggling Cadiz.

Sergi Roberto gave Barca the lead late in the first half from a rebound after Robert Lewandowski had a header cleared off the line.

Three minutes later Lewandowski drilled in a fine drive from the edge of the box after being picked out by Roberto.

It was both players' first league goal at the Nou Camp since 23 October's 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Xavi's side had chances to increase their lead further with Lewandowski hitting the crossbar.

The Poland striker has scored 15 goals in his first 19 La Liga appearances - with only Cristiano Ronaldo, in 17 games in 2009-10, reaching that total in fewer matches since the turn of the century.

Barcelona, whose nearest title rivals Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday, have won their past seven La Liga games and are unbeaten in 13.

Their remarkable defensive record continues too with a 17th clean sheet of the league season, a record after 22 La Liga games (passing Deportivo de La Coruna's 16 in 1993-94).

Cadiz, who had two Roger goals disallowed, remain two points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 15Christensen
  • 24García
  • 28Balde
  • 6Gavi
  • 21F de JongBooked at 66minsSubstituted forKessieat 69'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 20Roberto
  • 11F Torres
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forRaphinhaat 74'minutes
  • 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forAlarcónat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 22Raphinha
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón

Cádiz

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20Carcelén Valencia
  • 23Hernández
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 21Arzamendia
  • 17EscalanteSubstituted forAlejoat 62'minutes
  • 4AlcarazBooked at 53minsSubstituted forSan Emeterio Díazat 69'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 10BongondaSubstituted forSobrinoat 62'minutes
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 14OcampoSubstituted forLozanoat 62'minutes
  • 15Martí SalvadorBooked at 24minsSubstituted forRamos de la Florat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Parra
  • 5Mbaye
  • 7Sobrino
  • 9Lozano
  • 11Alejo
  • 12Diarra
  • 16Ramos de la Flor
  • 24San Emeterio Díaz
  • 25Meré
  • 26Aznar Ussen
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
72,010

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Cadiz 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Cadiz 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Iza Carcelén (Cadiz).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Ferran Torres.

  5. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).

  7. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fali (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Hernández with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Alarcón (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Iza Carcelén (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luis Hernández with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ángel Alarcón replaces Ansu Fati.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Chris Ramos (Cadiz).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Balde.

Top Stories