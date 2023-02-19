Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Stuart Kettlewell will get the chance to take the Motherwell job permanently on the back of his impressive caretaker stint, with chairman Jim McMahon telling the 38-year-old the job is his (Daily Record) external-link .

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager. The 48-year-old has most recently been working in Japan where he guided Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final (Press & Journal) external-link .

Christopher Jullien has revealed he never 'clicked' with Ange Postecoglou and had to get out of Celtic (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Newcastle United are closely monitoring Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25 (Football Insider) external-link .

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has joked his former manager at Standard Liege, Ronnie Deila, will want him to win Sunday's Viaplay Cup final despite his ties to Celtic (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Dundee United have accepted a six-figure offer from Fulham for talented teenager Rory MacLeod (Daily Record) external-link .

Graeme Shinnie has told his Aberdeen team-mates the responsibility for halting their slide down the cinch Premiership table lies with them and not caretaker manager Barry Robson (Herald) external-link .