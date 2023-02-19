Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ryan Manning has featured in 32 of Swansea City's 35 league and cup games this season, scoring three goals

Head coach Russell Martin says Ryan Manning will leave Swansea City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Manning, 26, has scored five goals in 95 appearances since joining the Welsh club from Queens Park Rangers in 2020.

The Republic of Ireland defender turned down a new deal in December and Martin says Swansea have begun searching for a replacement.

"He's not going to sign a contract here," Martin said.

"I don't think there's any point in keeping talking about that.

"I love Ryan, he loves it here, but we've allowed the contract to go to the last year, or not addressed it properly in the summer, so we're at where we're at."

Swansea paid around £250,000 for Manning, who has been a key figure during Martin's reign.

He thrived last season - when he often filled in as a centre-back - and has been arguably Swansea's best player in this campaign having reverted to a more familiar left-sided role.

As a free agent, Manning is likely to have a number of options come the summer.

"He's given us everything he's got which is all we can ask for," Martin added.

"He's got the right to go and see what's out there for him in the summer.

"We're exploring other options for that [position] for next season already. It's what we have to do, we have to be ready. It'll be a real shame.

"The reality is you get past January and people think he may leave in January and you readdress the situation, but I don't think anything's changed from his end or his agent's end."

Joel Latibeaudiere is another Swansea regular whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The former Manchester City youngster could also move on with little prospect of him agreeing a new deal.