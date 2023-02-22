Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell has previous management experience with Ross County

Stuart Kettlewell has been named the new Motherwell manager after winning both matches in caretaker charge.

The 38-year-old led the Scottish Premiership side to a 2-0 win over Hearts on Sunday to back up a midweek victory against St Mirren.

Kettlewell stepped up from his role in the academy after Steven Hammell was sacked earlier this month following a run of one win in 13 games.

The former Ross County boss has signed a deal until May 2024.

"It's been a whirlwind eight or nine days," Kettlewell told the Fir Park club's website.

"I had a burning desire to take the job to see if I can take this club forward and be a catalyst to what we hope will be a good chapter for the football club.

"I genuinely think I come to Motherwell a better manager than what I was previously and I hope that is something that appeals to supporters.

"There's some real good players here. I wouldn't have taken the job had I felt there was a real issue with the playing squad.

"This is a community club. It's important that we join that up. I think this club is unique. It now becomes my job to drive it forward."

Motherwell had slipped to joint bottom of the Premiership after a terrible run stretching back to October, but are now up to ninth, six points clear of the drop after Kettlewell helped them earn back-to-back wins.

Both came at Fir Park, where Motherwell had previously only won once in the league this season back in August.

Kettlewell first stepped into management in March 2018 alongside Steven Ferguson at Ross County, the pair replacing Owen Coyle but unable to keep the Dingwall club in the Premiership.

They did, however, earn promotion back to the top flight the next campaign by winning the Championship, before finishing 10th in the curtailed Covid-19 season.

Kettlewell took sole charge for the 2020-21 season as Ferguson became County's chief executive, but was sacked just before Christmas with the team four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.