Dino Maamria replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as Burton boss earlier in the season

Boss Dino Maamria says Burton Albion "want to stop looking down" after moving five points clear of the relegation places with victory at Bristol Rovers.

Their fourth win in five games lifted the Brewers, who have spent much of the season in the bottom four, to 18th in the table.

"Right now we are in a really good place, but there is still a long way to go," Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"We can't get carried away."

Before moving out of the relegation places with a 3-2 win at Fleetwood on 4 February, Burton had previously spent just three days outside the drop zone this season.

Maamria, who stepped up from assistant manager to replace Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as boss in September, has seen his side collect more points in the past nine games than they managed in their first 22 of the season.

Goals from Charlie Kirk and Sam Winnall either side of the break saw they fight back to beat Joey Barton's Rovers on Saturday.

"I'm looking up, I want to stop looking down," Maamria said.

"I'm trying to look at the next game, at picking up points. The players will enjoy that. And you have to enjoy the moment, almost drink it in, but for me and the staff the focus is straight on the next game.

"It's no fluke winning games. We mean business.

"But we have got to keep our feet grounded and keep doing the things that are making us win games, which is the work ethic, the togetherness, that desire and attitude to go for every ball."