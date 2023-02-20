Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Anthony Mancini made the bench for Burnley's first-team but never made a competitive appearance

Accrington Stanley have signed midfielder Anthony Mancini on a short-term deal.

The 21-year-old has been without a club since leaving Burnley in June last year, for whom the Frenchman failed to make a first-team appearance.

Mancini began his career at Olympique Lyonnais, and spent time at Tours and Angers before joining the Clarets in October 2020.

"He gives us something different," boss John Coleman said. external-link

"He's got a good left peg, a good footballing brain and hopefully he can kickstart his career with us."

