Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Jacob Davenport trained with Edinburgh club Hearts in the summer after leaving Blackburn

Stockport County have signed former Manchester City academy midfielder Jacob Davenport on a contract until the end of the season.

Davenport, 24, has been training with the Hatters since leaving Lincoln City. He also had two injury-disrupted seasons at Blackburn.

"Jacob is a talented player, brave with and without the ball," said Stockport director of football Simon Wilson.

Davenport played only in the EFL Cup and Trophy for the Imps this season.

He joined Burton Albion five years ago after leaving Manchester City, making 17 appearances for the Brewers before his stint at Blackburn, where all but eight of his 36 outings came as a substitute.

"He's found himself in between things," added Wilson.

"We've agreed on something short-term and mutually beneficial until the end of the season.

"Jacob adds further depth in the midfield area and gives natural balance, being left footed."