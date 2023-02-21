Bolton have been knocked out of the EFL Trophy at the group stage and third-round stage in the past two seasons under Ian Evatt

"It's not about the destination, it's about the journey."

That journey, for Bolton Wanderers, is a short one. Twenty-five miles separates them from Accrington, as the sides meet for a place in April's Papa Johns Trophy final.

Ian Evatt's side take on Stanley in Wednesday's semi-final, hoping for a first trip to Wembley since 2011.

"We cannot carry the expectation around our necks. We have to have clarity and freedom to play with confidence," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Opportunities like this are why we got into the game when we were children, to get to cup finals at Wembley. The players should grasp it with both hands."

Under Evatt's stewardship, Bolton were knocked out of the Papa Johns Trophy at the group stage and third-round stage in the past two seasons, but this has been a different campaign.

The club are fourth in League One and chasing down the top three, while their path to the semi-final has seen them sweep side Manchester United Under-21s 4-0 before setting up the tie with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

"It's another big game but the place we've put ourselves in, both in the division and the cup, we're going to be saying this every week now," Evatt added.

"Every game is a big game. Saturday was a big game. Wednesday will be a big game. As will next Saturday. It's an absolute privilege to be involved in these big games."

Stanley to 'give it all' despite relegation battle

In contrast to Bolton's high-flying form in the third tier, Accrington are hovering around the League One drop zone, but Wednesday's tie is the chance to set up a lucrative and special trip to the national stadium.

Assistant manager Jimmy Bell told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We've got to stay in this league. For all the investment [owner] Andy Holt's put in, to go down this season would be so difficult for us.

"[The cup tie] is massive for everyone concerned. Me and [boss] John Coleman have a dream this season. We wanted to play against Liverpool at Anfield in the cup, that's a big dream of ours being Liverpool fans. But the other one is to take a team to Wembley, which we've never done.

"To do it with Accrington would be so special for the club we love and its fans.

"We've got a home tie in the semi-final against a team in our league which are doing really well.

"They're a top team but we're looking forward to it and we'll give it our all."

Evatt hoping for 'partisan' travelling support

Bolton's previous trip to Wembley resulted in a 5-0 hammering by Stoke City in the FA Cup semi-final in 2011, but Evatt is not treating another potential visit to north London as a foregone conclusion.

The visiting fans could fill half of the Wham Stadium for Wednesday's tie, with 2,607 away tickets having been sold.

The winner of Tuesday's southern section semi-final between Plymouth Argyle and Cheltenham Town awaits the victors.

"There's a huge desire from everybody to win that football match, both from the Accrington side and our side. I just hope it's a good spectacle for the viewers at home and everyone lucky enough to be in the stadium," Evatt added.

"There's still 90 minutes to be played before we can start dreaming. We know this game throws up weird and wonderful things. For us now, it's about making sure that we show the best version of ourselves on Wednesday night.

"Hopefully the fans will back us because we'll have almost half the stadium - which will be a huge advantage for us to create a partisan and positive atmosphere - and hopefully we can do the business, but it will be a difficult game."