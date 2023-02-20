Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes still has the full support of the club despite his team dropping into the Premier League relegation zone over the weekend.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham left Moyes' side in 18th place in the table.

It has raised questions over the Scot's future, with some suggestions he could be sacked if West Ham lose Saturday's home game with Nottingham Forest.

BBC Sport has been told the situation is not as clear-cut as that and Moyes retains the board's 100% backing.

It is acknowledged how much good work Moyes has done since he returned for a second spell as manager in December 2019, guiding them clear of relegation trouble before taking them into Europe through their league position in successive seasons for the first time in the club's history.

Moyes knows that West Ham's current position is not what was expected after an unprecedented summer transfer spend, even though the squad has been badly hit by injuries.

However, West Ham will learn their last-16 opponents in the Europa Conference League on Friday and next week face Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

And the belief is, with 15 games to go, Moyes can still turn the current league situation around.

Moyes' first spell as Hammers boss ran between November 2017 and May 2018, when he was not offered a new contract.