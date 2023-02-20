Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham City and a number of individuals have been charged with alleged EFL rule breaches

Birmingham City as a club and a "number of individuals" have been charged by the English Football League with alleged rule breaches as a result of an investigation into a takeover bid.

The EFL said "sufficient evidence" exists to issue charges of misconduct.

Those charges allege that a number people were allowed to act as 'relevant persons' without EFL approval.

There are also charges alleging the passing over of control of the club happened without requisite approval.

The multiple cases will be referred to an independent disciplinary commission and the EFL have said they will make no further comment.

In response, Birmingham released a statement external-link which said they "acknowledge" the EFL's decision and subsequent charges, and confirmed there would be no further comment.

The Championship club have been owned by China-based Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited since 2016.

They bought the club as Trillion Trophy Asia to become their second successive ownership from Asia, following Carson Yeung's tenure.

There was an approach to acquire ownership of the club by Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez, which came to an end in December, and separate negotiations with unnamed potential investors, but the EFL has not confirmed the identities of anyone involved in the case.

Blues are 18th in the Championship, just seven points clear of the relegation places, with 14 games left this season.