Miami-based businessman Jon Pratt has joined his hometown club Newport County's board as a co-opted director.

In a statement the club says Newport-born Pratt is the senior vice president of a Fortune 500 company and a board member of companies in the UK, USA, Germany, Japan, and Australia.

Newport describe him as "a passionate and lifelong" fan.

"Each season, he makes the long trip across the Atlantic to see as many games as he can," said Newport.

The club added Pratt "has led multiple global businesses ranging in scale for a few million pounds revenue up to over two billion pounds".