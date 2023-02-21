Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-1 to go back to the top of the Women's Super League table

Tottenham's Eveliina Summanen has been suspended for two games after a hearing found she had committed "successful deception of a match official".

The hearing related to an incident in Spurs' 2-1 loss to Manchester United on 12 February when Summanen held her face as if struck by United's Ella Toone.

Toone was sent off, though a three-match suspension has been overturned.

Midfielder Summanen will miss an FA Cup tie against Reading on 26 February and WSL game at Manchester City on 5 March.

The 24-year-old had denied the charge but it was upheld by a Football Association independent regulatory commission.