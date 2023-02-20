Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 41, has not ruled out continuing beyond the end of the season. (Sky Sports via Scotsman external-link )

Scotland and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 40, has vowed he will keep going "until the muscles are too tired to work" as he aims to make his comeback from a broken leg next season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brighton are keeping tabs on Motherwell full-back Max Johnston, sending a scout to watch the Scotland Under-21 international in action against Hearts on Sunday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The pace of Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala offer Rangers a perfect counter-punch against Celtic in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final, reckons former Ibrox winger Brian Laudrup. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says "average to poor discipline" has been eradicated and "training standards have gone up" since his squad was trimmed significantly in January as he explains why he chose not to throw in younger players during a run of poor results. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay and believe they can get £25m for the 26-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

"I really feel I am going to develop and progress," says Dylan Reid, 18, after his switch from St Mirren to Crystal Palace. (Scottish Sun) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes is set to be sacked if his side, who are in the Premier League relegation zone, lose at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (Times external-link - subscription required)