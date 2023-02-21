Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny has made 155 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has extended his contract with Arsenal until June 2024.

Elneny, the club's longest-serving player, is currently out with a knee injury and the timescale for his return is unknown.

The 30-year-old has played 155 times since signing from Basel in 2016.

"I'm so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I'll give everything to help us be the best we can be," he told Arsenal.com.

On his status as the longest-serving player among the current squad, he added: "It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016. The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive."

Elneny last played for the club in the FA Cup third round against Oxford in January, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 victory.